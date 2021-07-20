Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Cap of $21.44 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Zano has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and $350,826.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00006698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.86 or 0.99710753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.16 or 0.01174389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00338536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00419022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,764,809 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,309 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

