Method Finance (MTHD) Hits Market Capitalization of $490,424.39

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Method Finance has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $490,424.39 and approximately $7,094.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,058,059 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

