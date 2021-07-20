Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 824,200 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Zedge news, major shareholder Michael C. Jonas sold 62,995 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $1,176,116.65. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,894 shares of company stock worth $3,880,650. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 256,407 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the first quarter worth $280,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Zedge stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 177,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,722. The company has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. Zedge has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

