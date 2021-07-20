Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Brighthouse Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,006 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,973% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 845,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

