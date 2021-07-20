Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NXJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 54,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.