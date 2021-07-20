Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 54,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 275,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

