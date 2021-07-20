Whiteheart Market Capitalization Hits $5.27 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.27 million and $80,272.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $593.02 or 0.01990144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00095770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00138235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.43 or 0.99390709 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WHITEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.