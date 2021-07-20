Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 31,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,848,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

