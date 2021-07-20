Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,174,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,809. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

