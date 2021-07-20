Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declines By 28.7%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dana by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Dana by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 78,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.
DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
