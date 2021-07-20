PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg Sells 31,032 Shares

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $22,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,120,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,216.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 617,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,239. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

