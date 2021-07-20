KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) Announces Dividend of $0.64

KS Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:KSBI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from KS Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.48.
KS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.
KS Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for KS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.