CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 107,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.