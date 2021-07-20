Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYPLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

