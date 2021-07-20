Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 1,734,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

