Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $889,043.26 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,183 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $2,123,942.10.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.33. 16,378,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995,926. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

