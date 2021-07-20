Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley Sells 98,344 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry J. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $9,826,898.18.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.74. 927,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.46. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

