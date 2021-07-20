Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells $521,209.64 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 470,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,933. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

