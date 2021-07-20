Daren Shaw Sells 1,500 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. 284,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,091. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

