Beefy.Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $50.62 million and $1.57 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $703.03 or 0.02373306 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00228426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

