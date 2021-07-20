POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0207

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $312,056.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,734,676 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
