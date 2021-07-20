Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

