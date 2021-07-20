Robinhood Markets, Inc. Prices IPO at $38.00-$42.00 Per Share (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) plans to raise $2.2 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 55,000,000 shares at $38.00-$42.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Robinhood Markets, Inc. generated $1.4 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $1.5 billion. The company has a market cap of $33.5 billion.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” (Note: Robinhood filed terms for its IPO on July 19, 2021. Robinhood’s long-awaited S-1 filing for its IPO came on Thursday, July 1, 2021 – a day after Robinhood paid a record $70 million fine to FINRA. Robinhood filed confidential IPO paperwork in March.) Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt. Our founders deeply believe that everyone should have access to the financial system. Our mission is to democratize finance for all. We are creating a modern financial services platform for everyone, regardless of their wealth, income or background. The stock market is widely recognized as one of the greatest wealth creators of the last century. But systemic barriers to investing, like expensive commissions, minimum balance requirements and complicated jargon-filled paperwork, have dissuaded millions of people from feeling welcome or able to participate. Over half of 18- to 44-year-olds in the United States know who Robinhood is, according to an internal brand study that we conducted in March 2021. As a further sign of our relevance today, Robinhood reached the No. 1 spot on the Apple App Store multiple times in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2021, we had 18.0 million Net Cumulative Funded Accounts on our platform, and from Jan. 1, 2015, to March 31, 2021, over half of the customers funding accounts on our platform told us that Robinhood was their first brokerage account. “.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 2100 employees. The company is located at 85 Willow Road, Menlo Park, California 94025 and can be reached via phone at (844) 428-5411 or on the web at http://www.robinhood.com/.

