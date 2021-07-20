Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,738,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 7,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,608,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EESO traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 581,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,216. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

