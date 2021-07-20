Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several research firms have commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of GDYN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,066. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

