Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GENN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 263,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,037. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.