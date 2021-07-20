Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.22 Million

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce $163.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $365.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

NYSE:RCL traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 7,711,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,748. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.90.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

