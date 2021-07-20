Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 146.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Gravity by 775.1% during the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 24,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

GRVY stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,623. Gravity has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

