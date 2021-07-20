Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRVY stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,623. Gravity has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.69.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

