Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Declines By 34.6%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 218,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 119,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

