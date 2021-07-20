iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.