iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,102,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.74. 735,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,596. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $134.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

