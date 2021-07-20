Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Grows By 19.6%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. 907,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,994. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $111.80 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

