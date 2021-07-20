Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 29.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 390,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,601. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

