Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 547,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 29.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 390,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,601. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.
About Core-Mark
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
