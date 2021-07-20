Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.20. 517,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $280.53 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.19.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

