Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,193. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

