Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.75

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 20497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.