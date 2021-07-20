Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Drops By 30.0%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $484,919.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.59. 32,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,665. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.