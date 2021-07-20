Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $121.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

