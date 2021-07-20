Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0587

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Casper has a market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00097721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00140987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.70 or 1.00189690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,225,642,239 coins and its circulating supply is 911,509,560 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

