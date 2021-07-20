Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 9% against the dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $19,316.54 and approximately $329.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00757502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

