Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $561.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ACHC stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.34. 525,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,052. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $26.89 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

