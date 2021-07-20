Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

POOL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.51. 364,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,377. Pool has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.