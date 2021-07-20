The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post $194.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $199.10 million. The Macerich posted sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $793.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.50 million to $821.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $829.47 million, with estimates ranging from $808.90 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

MAC traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 3,212,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,926,309 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

