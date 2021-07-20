$29.21 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report $29.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.89 billion and the highest is $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $121.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $125.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $125.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.70. 1,227,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,981,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

