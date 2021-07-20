Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post $484.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.20 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $349.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KTB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.39. 402,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,146. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,303,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $24,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

