NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NewMarket by 15.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 60.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEU stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,609. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $304.63 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

