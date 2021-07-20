Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 637,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
