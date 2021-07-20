Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 637,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.