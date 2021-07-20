Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Buy”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

ATHM stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 683,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $57.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

