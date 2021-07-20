Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 161,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

