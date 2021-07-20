Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 180,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

